Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin on why the Respect for Marriage Act is needed

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Chuck Quirmbach
Published November 30, 2022 at 9:16 AM CST
Tammy Baldwin, Susan Collins
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
/
AP
Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., joined at left by Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks to reporters following Senate passage of the Respect for Marriage Act, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

A bill adding protections for people in same sex or inter-racial marriages has passed the U.S. Senate and is headed back to the House, where the final OK is expected. President Joe Biden promises to sign the legislation.

A key backer of the bill is Wisconsin Democrat Tammy Baldwin. The Senator told WUWM's Chuck Quirmbach why the Respect for Marriage Act is needed and how Baldwin says she believes religious freedom is protected.

same-sex marriageSen. Tammy BaldwinWUWMWUWM News
Chuck Quirmbach
Chuck Quirmbach joined WUWM in August 2018. He focuses his longform stories on health, innovation, science, technology, transportation, utilities and business.
