Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin on why the Respect for Marriage Act is needed
A bill adding protections for people in same sex or inter-racial marriages has passed the U.S. Senate and is headed back to the House, where the final OK is expected. President Joe Biden promises to sign the legislation.
A key backer of the bill is Wisconsin Democrat Tammy Baldwin. The Senator told WUWM's Chuck Quirmbach why the Respect for Marriage Act is needed and how Baldwin says she believes religious freedom is protected.