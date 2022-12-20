Tuesday 12/20/22: plea deals, Capitol Notes, classes for incarcerated, Boswell Books to Gift
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about plea deals and how often and why they’re used in Milwaukee County. Capitol Notes looks at possible items that may placed in the state budget. We learn about a program at Marquette University that is helping educate currently and formerly incarcerated people. Plus, we go through a list of books to gift this holiday season with Boswell Book Company.
Guests:
- John Stemen, professor at Loyola University in Chicago
- JR Ross, WisPolitics
- Shar-Ron Buie, associate director of the Education Preparedness Program at Marquette University; Darren Wheelock, associate professor of social and cultural sciences at Marquette University
- Jason Kennedy, adult book buyer for Boswell Book Company; Jen Steele, manager & children’s book buyer at Boswell Book Company