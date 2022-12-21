Boswell Book Company's top titles to gift in 2022

As the holidays continue to draw closer, perhaps you’ve been looking for an idea of what to give the readers in your life. Every year, we check in with Boswell Book Company to get their recommendations for the best books to gift. Book buyers, Jason Kennedy and Jen Steele provide this year's suggestions.

Jason Kennedy's picks

The Boy and the Dog by Hase Seishū

"[It's about a] boy and a dog. And it follows the dog as he is trying to make his way back home and he gets in these adventures with various people. You discover that the reason he is so lost is because of a tsunami earthquake," says Kennedy.

Slaying the Dragon by Ben Riggs

After mentioning how the role-playing game, Dungeons and Dragons was developed in Wisconsin, Kennedy says, "It just tells the whole history of what Dungeons and Dragons went through. How it grew and became this phenomenal sensation." He continues, "It's a great little story to learn about Milwaukee regional history with like all that because Jen Khan used to be here in town. And yeah, it's just a very fun book."

Black Snow by James M. Scott

"The specific dates are March 9th and 10th, and it's about the firebombing of Tokyo. It goes back and shows you all the intricacies that it took to get to this horrendous event that happens. And it's amazing," explains Kennedy.

The Rabbit Hutch by Tess Gunty

"It takes place in a fictional town in India. And in this rundown apartment building complex and you get to learn about all the weird, interesting people that live in here," says Kennedy. He continues, "You're just going to fall in love with it and fall in love with the author. It is that good."

What If? 2 by Randall Munroe

Kennedy says, "[Author Randall Munroe] Gets a lot of these questions given to him and he tries to take these absurd questions and come up with an actually scientific ways that they could possibly happen."

1 of 5 — Boy and the Dog.jpeg The Boy and the Dog Viking Publishing 2 of 5 — Slaying the dragon.jpeg Slaying the Dragon St. Martin's Press 3 of 5 — Black Snow.jpeg Black Snow W. W. Norton & Company 4 of 5 — The Rabbit Hutch.jpeg The Rabbit Hutch Knopf 5 of 5 — What if 2.jpeg What if? 2 Riverhead Books

Jen Steele's picks

A Rover's Story by Jasmine Warga

Steele says, "It's from the point of view of a Mars Rover called Resilience who develops human emotions. There's a lot of humor, a lot of heart. And it's one of those characters that you want to hug." Steele continues, " It's a tale of heart, bravery, compassion and wisdom. Resilience is sure to become a beloved character for all."

Tumble by Celia C. Pérez

"It's set in New Mexico. It's about a young girl whose stepfather wants to adopt her. And it sets her on a quest to find her father and her father's side of the family. She discovers that they are legendary wrestlers in New Mexico and she learns more about where she came from," explains Steele. She expounds, "This was such a heartwarming book that made me want to watch an luchador match!"

The Door of No Return by Kwame Alexander

Stelle says, "It's about a boy coming of age. It's about a love story. It's not strictly about slavery. It's in the background. But it's so much more and it is just a beautifully written book."

I Must Betray You by Ruta Sepetys

"It's set in Romania in 1989 under a very harsh dictator in the book. It's about a boy who would rather be a poet and a philosopher, and instead he's blackmailed to be an informant and to inform on his neighbor's family. It kept me on the edge of my seat," says Steele. She continues, "I love when a book makes me want to google more on the history it mentioned."

Will We Always Hold Hands? by Christopher Cheng

Steele explains, "Rat is asking his friend Bear all these questions like, 'will you hold my hand as you read spooky, scary stories?' 'Of course I will', said bear. 'Will you hold my hand when I am sleepy?' 'Of course.'' Steele continues, "It's lovely and the sweetest picture book."

1 of 5 — A Rover's Story.jpeg A Rover's Story Balzer + Bray 2 of 5 — Tumble.jpeg Tumble Kokila 3 of 5 — The door of no return.jpeg The Door of No Return Little, Brown Books for Young Readers 4 of 5 — I must betray you.jpeg I Must Betray You Philomel Books 5 of 5 — will we always hold hands.jpeg Will we Always Hold Hands? Random House Studio

Jason Kennedy's honorable mentions

The full Boswell Holiday gift guide can be found here.