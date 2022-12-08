Milwaukee experiences to gift this holiday season
This holiday season, many people are moving away from gifting material things or objects and gifting experiences instead. Milwaukee has many holiday experiences for you to share with your loved ones, or to go and experience for yourself. Claire Koening, the communications director for VISIT Milwaukee compiled a list of suggestions for Milwaukee gift ideas and experiences this holiday season:
Indoor activities
- Mitchell Park Domes Calm and Bright holiday show is running until Jan. 1 and features holiday decorations including over 1,000 poinsettia plants and scenic holiday lights. "It is the most magical place, especially to escape from the elements in the winter," says Koenig. "And if you’re still looking to take some holiday photos, or maybe holiday photos for next year, this is like the perfect place."
Outdoor activities
- Ice skating at Red Arrow Park is a classic Milwaukee event and another recommendation for this holiday season. The park is also within walking distance of several coffee shops to get hot chocolate afterwards as well. "It's so fun being in the heart of downtown because you can make an entire [day] of it," notes Koenig.
Family friendly activities/memberships to gift
- Betty Brinn Children's Museum is a fun an educational place to take children.
- The Milwaukee Public Museum is another great option that will keep the whole family engaged. "Another great place to explore year-round, but especially during the holidays because they have fully decked out the Streets of Old Milwaukee exhibit, which of course is a local favorite," says Koenig.
- The Milwaukee County Zoo has their Wild Lights event through Dec. 31, where over one million lights illuminate a one mile path that weaves through the zoo "so you can take in the animals and the season all at once," she says.
Outside of the City of Milwaukee
- The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is making railroad stops in Wauwatosa, Hartland and Oconomowoc, Wis. Koening explains, "It's fully decked out in lights and it stops in each of those destinations for about 30 minutes. And they do some speaking and then a little musical entertainment performance. Kids love it," says Koenig.
Fine arts holiday events
- The Nutcracker from the Milwaukee Ballet has been a holiday staple in the area for many years.
"This version of it has been running with the Milwaukee Ballet for over 20 years and this is the last year that we'll be able to see this version of it," Koening explains. Artistic Director Michael Pink will be reimagining the production for next year's performance.
- Handel's Messiah with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra is another holiday classic tradition in Milwaukee that is running again this year.
- First Stage Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer is also running this year. "For those who aren't familiar first stage, those are our young, child actors who are incredibly talented and put on an amazing show," Koening says.
- Milwaukee Rep's a Christmas Carol is running until Dec. 24 at the Pabst Theater.
- Black Nativity at the Marcus Performing Arts is running opens this weekend at Vogel Hall.
Walking friendly events
- The Pabst Mansion is doing a holiday display this year. Koening describes it as, "The whole house is decked out in festive attire. They also bring in Santa for the kids on Sundays throughout the month."
- Immersive holiday shows at the Wisconsin Center
Shopping ideas
- Saint Kate Holiday Marketplace is a shopping opportunity featuring over 100 vendors.
- Milwaukee maker's market at Discovery World is a great place for shop dozens of local markets and support local businesses.
Koenig's local store recommendations:
- MKEing Coffee "This is a small business that does white label coffee beans and you can work with them ... [to] come up with a cool design and then send Stone Creek Coffee," says Koenig.
- Pasta making class at Semolina
- The Village Cheese Shop
- Bittercube
- Sweetly Baked
- Lush Popcorn
- Charlie's Caramels
- Kilwin's Chocolate
- Indulgence Chocolatiers
"Especially if you're trying to think green, I think edible gifts are always appreciated and then used," adds Koenig.
_