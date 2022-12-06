5 things to do in Milwaukee this December

The holidays are upon us and here in Milwaukee, people are getting together to share the holidays with their friends, families, and neighbors.

Every month, we're joined by Sam Woods with the Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service to check out some of the many events happening in the city.

Woods shares five things to do this December in Milwaukee:

1. C&B Creative Presents - NIGHT VISIONS: A Vision Board Party

C&B Creatives is hosting a 2023 vision board party. The event will present its attendants with the opportunity to create a goal-oriented vision board and then connect and network with the other attendants. The event will take place on Dec. 7 from 5-9 p.m.

2. Flexride listening event

Flexride is a Milwaukee based ride-share service that transports Milwaukee residents who have jobs outside of the city to Menomonee Falls and other suburban areas for work. They will be holding a community listening session to hear from community members about how they can expand and improve their services.

3. Free Headshots at Sherman Phoenix

Milwaukee based photographer Brianna Griepentrog will be taking professional headshots for free at the Sherman Phoenix. Anyone who wants a professional headshot can receive one professional photo. The event will take place on Dec. 8 from 6-8 p.m.

4. MARN Haute List – It Only Took 100 Years fashion production screening

The Milwaukee Arts Resource Network along with the Edessa School of Fashion is screening a watch party of their fashion show from earlier this year. The show featured both local and non-local models and has garnered much attention. The screening of the show is free but has limited spots available. The event is Dec. 11 at 4 p.m.

5. Holiday Community Meal at Mitchell Street

The Milwaukee Public Library is hosting a community meal at their Mitchell Street location. The event will also include games such as bingo and trivia. There will also be an opportunity to learn about the community kitchen located in the Mitchell library. The event is Dec. 13 from 6-8 p.m.