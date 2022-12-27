Tuesday 12/27/22 Lake Effect Best-Of: Top Stories of the Year
Today on Lake Effect, we look back at some of the biggest stories of the year and talk about the local impact. That includes a conversation with a Ukrainian filmmaker and journalist on the streets of Kyiv right after the war broke out. We hear how the decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade is impacting women waiting to have children later in life. Plus, learn about a same-sex couple's journey to parenthood.
Guests:
- Oksana Ivanyuk, Ukrainian filmmaker and journalist
- Julian Hayda, former Lake Effect producer & Ukrainian-American journalist
- Anonymous working mother
- Jake & Nick, parents from Sun Prairie; Dr. Kate Schoyer, reproductive endocrinology & infertility specialist at Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin