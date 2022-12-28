Wednesday 12/28/22 Lake Effect Best-Of: Authors & Filmmakers
Today on Lake Effect, we tell you about a book that explores the relationship between Wisconsin and Mexican farmers. We hear from the author of Last Summer on State Street, a book about a housing project in Chicago. We learn about the documentary Butterfly in the Sky, which tells the story of the beloved TV series Reading Rainbow. Plus, learn the real story behind Wisconsin’s dueling brands: Fleet Farm and Farm & Fleet.
Guests:
- Ruth Conniff, editor-in-chief of the Wisconsin Examiner & author of Milked: How an American Crisis Brought Together Midwestern Dairy Farmers and Mexican Workers.
- Toya Wolfe, author of Last Summer on State Street
- Bradford Thomason, co-director & editor of Butterfly in the Sky
- Archer Parquette, managing editor of Milwaukee Magazine