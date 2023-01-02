Monday 1/2/23 Lake Effect Best-Of: Willem Dafoe, Steve Martin & Martin Short, hip-hop museum, Gertie the Duck
Today on Lake Effect, actor and Wisconsin-native Willem Dafoe talks about how his hometown roots impacted his career. Actors Steve Martin & Martin Short share what's kept their decades-long comedy partnership strong. We learn about Milwaukee’s largest hip-hop collection and a famous Milwaukee duck.
Guests:
- Williem Dafoe, actor
- Steve Martin & Martins Short, actors
- Antonia Anderson, founder of Antonia’s 365 Hip-Hop Museum
- Amanda Seligman, professor of history & urban studies at UW-Milwaukee