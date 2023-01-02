© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Monday 1/2/23 Lake Effect Best-Of: Willem Dafoe, Steve Martin & Martin Short, hip-hop museum, Gertie the Duck

Published January 2, 2023 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, actor and Wisconsin-native Willem Dafoe talks about how his hometown roots impacted his career. Actors Steve Martin & Martin Short share what's kept their decades-long comedy partnership strong. We learn about Milwaukee’s largest hip-hop collection and a famous Milwaukee duck.

Guests:

  • Williem Dafoe, actor
  • Steve Martin & Martins Short, actors
  • Antonia Anderson, founder of Antonia’s 365 Hip-Hop Museum
  • Amanda Seligman, professor of history & urban studies at UW-Milwaukee
