Steve Martin & Martin Short talk Milwaukee, working together, & 'Only Murders in the Building'

Actors Steve Martin and Martin Short are once again making their way to Milwaukee for a performance at the Riverside Theater. The comedy duo first began working together on the set of “The Three Amigos!” in the mid 80s. Nearly four decades later, they continue to regularly tour together and their latest streaming project, "Only Murders in the Building" is set to release its second season next month.

The pair spoke with Lake Effect's Joy Powers ahead of their performance and begin by explaining why they continue to work together after so many years.

"We just enjoy working with each other, it’s fun, we’re good friends, so it’s ideal. If we didn’t get along, if we weren’t close I don’t think we’d be doing live shows,” Short says.

"That’s right, also because we like to work together, it inspires us to come up with more material so we can keep working together,” Martin agrees.

Short explains that the fun and enjoyment they get from performing on stage is what keeps them coming back.

"The one thing about the stage is, we all started on the stage, both Steve and me started on the stage, you know. So I think that there is - there's such an immediate satisfaction. But I think ... we're not doing it to cover rent, we're doing it because we really have fun, not just with ourselves ... so it's just a very happy experience to do these shows," says Short.

When it comes to performing in Milwaukee, the pair say it's hard to get out and explore the city, given the demands of touring.

"Our stories are back stage stories, and how much we enjoy each other and working with the band and doing the show but in terms of getting out into the city we don’t get to do it much," Martin says of touring.

But, Short and Martin aren't completely unfamiliar with Milwaukee's landmarks.

"When I come to the city the first thing I do is go to the art museum because it’s the one place I know I won’t see Marty," Martin jokes.

When asked which of the two is more deserving of their 'Martin', they agreed it's Steve Martin who deserves the title.

"Well I’ll tell you what it is, I am! Because Martin is my last name and Marty cheats on his name by calling himself Marty, or Martin, or Mart, people call him. So he’s not a full Martin,” Martin explains.

"It’s true, I get a lot of nicknames, like the talented half. And so I think Martin is the surname, I think he owns it more, I mean, if that’s what’s important to him,” Short jokes.

They say they're both looking forward to the release of season two of "Only Murders in the Building."

"We want to get the same reaction we did the first year, we want people to say it’s good or better than the first year,” Martin says.

Steve Martin and Martin Short are bringing their "You Won't Believe What They Look Like Today" performance to the Riverside Theater in Milwaukee on May 12.