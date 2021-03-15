-
You may know him as the host of the comedy news show the Manitowoc Minute, but Milwaukeean Charlie Berens is much more than that. His work as a comedian…
-
Two comedy legends passed away within the same week in May — Jerry Stiller and Fred Willard. Both of their contributions to comedy in all forms, from…
-
Paula Poundstone has been a regular panelist on the weekly NPR news quiz Wait! Wait!...Don’t Tell Me! for years. But she’s been influential on the…
-
People familiar with comedian Lewis Black's work might think that Wisconsin's swing-state status makes it a dangerous place to perform.The self-described…
-
Rachel Bloom might not be the Crazy Ex-Girlfriend from her hit TV show anymore, but the Emmy award-winning actress, songwriter, and comedian is still…
-
Nick Offerman is best known for his Parks and Recreation character Ron Swanson. But the accomplished actor, comedian, and master woodworker, has a lot…
-
If you listen to public radio, you’ve probably heard David Sedaris. The writer has been a staple on This American Life and before that Morning Edition for…
-
For more than 20 years, one of the funny staples of weekend public radio listening has been the comedy quiz show Wait! Wait! Don’t Tell Me! The show…
-
Editor's note: This piece was originally published on October 7, 2017. In the late 1970s and early '80s, Steve Martin was the most famous stand-up…
-
Election Day is right around the corner here in the U.S. But Nov. 6 isn't just a day of civic engagement here in Milwaukee. It's also the day that the…