Matt Walsh returns to Milwaukee with Bluebird Improv

If you’re a fan of comedy films or TV shows, chances are you’re familiar with Matt Walsh. He’s perhaps best known as one of the founding members of the Upright Citizens Brigade — an improv sketch comedy group that’s had both stage and television shows.

Walsh is returning to the stage once again, this time with Bluebird Improv. He’ll be in Milwaukee this Sunday at the Pabst Theater, alongside a star-studded cast that includes former SNL cast member Tim Meadows.

Ahead of the performance, Walsh joins Lake Effect’s Joy Powers to talk about his work.