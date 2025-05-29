© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Matt Walsh returns to Milwaukee with Bluebird Improv

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Joy Powers
Published May 29, 2025 at 12:20 PM CDT
(From left to right) Matt Walsh, Brad Morris and Tim Meadows performing during a Bluebird Improv show.
Carter Wright
Beth Kligerman
(From left to right) Matt Walsh, Brad Morris and Tim Meadows performing during a Bluebird Improv show.

If you’re a fan of comedy films or TV shows, chances are you’re familiar with Matt Walsh. He’s perhaps best known as one of the founding members of the Upright Citizens Brigade — an improv sketch comedy group that’s had both stage and television shows.

Walsh is returning to the stage once again, this time with Bluebird Improv. He’ll be in Milwaukee this Sunday at the Pabst Theater, alongside a star-studded cast that includes former SNL cast member Tim Meadows.

Ahead of the performance, Walsh joins Lake Effect’s Joy Powers to talk about his work.

Tags
Arts & Culture WUWMLake EffectcomedyfilmTelevisionPabst
Joy Powers
Joy is a WUWM host and producer for Lake Effect.
See stories by Joy Powers
