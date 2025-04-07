© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Last time Ani DiFranco was in Milwaukee her car was stolen, but she can't stay away

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Joy Powers
Published April 7, 2025 at 4:12 PM CDT
Ani DiFranco at Rudolstadt-Festival, 2017.
Schorle
/
Wikimedia Commons
Ani DiFranco at Rudolstadt-Festival, 2017.

Folk artist and activist Ani DiFranco is kicking off her latest tour today in Milwaukee. The “Unprecedented Sh*t” tour is in support of her album of the same name. The American-Canadian singer has been a part of the political-folk scene since her career began in the early 90s, with mentors like Pete Seeger. She joins Lake Effect's Joy Powers to talk about this moment in history and tells the story of how her car was stolen last time she was in Milwaukee.

