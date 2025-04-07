Last time Ani DiFranco was in Milwaukee her car was stolen, but she can't stay away

Folk artist and activist Ani DiFranco is kicking off her latest tour today in Milwaukee. The “Unprecedented Sh*t” tour is in support of her album of the same name. The American-Canadian singer has been a part of the political-folk scene since her career began in the early 90s, with mentors like Pete Seeger. She joins Lake Effect's Joy Powers to talk about this moment in history and tells the story of how her car was stolen last time she was in Milwaukee.

