Wisconsin Conservatory of Music celebrates 125 years of community service

The Wisconsin Conservatory of Music was founded in 1899 by William Boeppler, Hugo Kaun and Dr. Louis Frank to provide accessible music education to those in Wisconsin.

Initially, the WCM served as a hub of higher education, mainly for young women. It provided teaching certificates and degrees for future music educators. But in 1985, the conservatory suspended its college focus and turned to community programming.

Courtesy of the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music / WUWM Early Childhood Education at the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music.

Conservatory Executive Director Eric Tillich says WCM’s mission has evolved to center accessibility for the community.

“I mean, people that were able to pay for music education back then were granted that access, and if you look at where we’re kind of evolving now, it hits on kind of the themes I've been talking about, which is: how do we level the playing field? How do we make music education accessible and not have financial barriers be the upmost issue to granting someone the opportunity to pursue their musical dreams?” Tillich says.

The WCM’s programming today includes private lessons, as well as music education in schools and senior living facilities across 52 community partnerships. The conservatory also does community outreach through efforts such as instrument drives and cultivates diverse musical talent through its Fellowship in Teaching Artistry.

John Braggle is WCM’s director of community partnerships. He says the conservatory works to bring music education to underserved communities in Milwaukee.

Maria Peralta-Arellano / WUWM Director of Community Partnerships, John Braggle and Director of Education, Teresa Drews performing inside the conservatory.

“Kids are just as excited about music in one neighborhood just as much as they are in other neighborhoods. It’s a fairly universal thing — the human experience and music — and so our teachers leave most schools having received a couple hugs, a couple high-fives, some fist bumps, a lot of thank-yous for filling the schools' halls with music and filling the kids' days with music,” Braggle says.

The WCM serves thousands of students and adults across Milwaukee and Wisconsin with the hopes of sparking inspiration for some to continue with musical exploration. The conservatory has a number of famous alumni including Gene Wilder, Liberace, and Justin Hurwitz. Tillich says those successful alumni serve as proof to students that they too can be the next big name in music.

“What we have around the conservatory, based on some of these individuals that have done an amazing job, can help inspire the person that is in fourth grade and say, I want to be like Angie Swan, I want to be the best guitarist, one of the best guitarists in the world, and know that she started here, similar to you, as an MPS student who got her start at the conservatory and is now working with some of the top talent in the world,” Tillich says.

One of the conservatory’s current students is high schooler Stella Avery, who has been playing violin for 12 years.

Maria Peralta-Arellano / WUWM High School student, Stella Avery in Violin practice with her instructor Talia Pavia.

"It has been so important being surrounded by so many educated individuals and people who are learning just like myself and I love how it’s grown with me over the years. From even four to 16 I think it helps me in the same way. It’s so like adaptive to everything I need and I don’t even know where I'd be in violin if it wasn’t for this place," Avery says.

As it enters its 126th year, the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music continues to educate Milwaukee’s next generation of musicians.