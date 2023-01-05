Thursday 01/05/23: education pipeline, Capitol threats, UWM sustainability, 5 things to do, library technology

Today on Lake Effect, we explore the challenges Milwaukee students face when enrolling in and completing postsecondary education. As we approach the anniversary of the insurrection, we examine other times the U.S. Capitol came under threat. We learn about UW-Milwaukee’s plans to become a carbon neutral campus by 2050. We tell you about some of the many events happening this month in Milwaukee. Plus, learn how public libraries are adapting to new technology.

