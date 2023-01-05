Thursday 01/05/23: education pipeline, Capitol threats, UWM sustainability, 5 things to do, library technology
Today on Lake Effect, we explore the challenges Milwaukee students face when enrolling in and completing postsecondary education. As we approach the anniversary of the insurrection, we examine other times the U.S. Capitol came under threat. We learn about UW-Milwaukee’s plans to become a carbon neutral campus by 2050. We tell you about some of the many events happening this month in Milwaukee. Plus, learn how public libraries are adapting to new technology.
Guests:
- Betsy Mueller, researcher at the Wisconsin Policy Forum; Jason Stein, research director at the Wisconsin Policy Forum
- John Savagian, history professor at Alverno College
- Kate Nelson, outgoing director of Office of Sustainability at UW-Milwaukee
- Sam Woods, staff reporter at the Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service
- Abigail Phillips, assistant professor at UW-Milwaukee