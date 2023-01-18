Wednesday 1/18/23: mental health history, true crime popularity, Milwaukee Art Museum curator, 'The Luckiest Boy in the World'
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about the history of mental health care in Milwaukee and how it's changed over decades. Then, we explore the rise in true crime media and learn why people are so drawn to the subject. We speak with the new chief curator at the Milwaukee Art Museum. Plus, we hear from the first batboy for the Milwaukee Brewers on his new book, The Luckiest Boy In the World.
Guests:
- Jonathan Piel, unofficial historian of the Behavioral Health Division in Milwaukee
- Stacey Lynn Nye, clinical professor of psychology at UW-Milwaukee
- Liz Siegel, chief curator at the Milwaukee Art Museum
- Dr. Patrick McBride, author of The Luckiest Boy In the World