Wednesday 2/8/23: Columbia St. Mary's staffing issues, health care provider tool, IndiJ Public Media CEO

Today on Lake Effect, we learn why doctors and nurses are leaving Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s hospital and why the hospital is facing controversy. Then, we learn about a tool created by a UWM professor that helps train physicians on how to better break difficult news to patients. We speak with the president and CEO of IndiJ Public Media who will receive an honorary doctorate form Marquette for her work in journalism and for Native Americans. Plus, learn about local bowling legend Earlene Fuller.

