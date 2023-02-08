© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Wednesday 2/8/23: Columbia St. Mary's staffing issues, health care provider tool, IndiJ Public Media CEO

Published February 8, 2023 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we learn why doctors and nurses are leaving Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s hospital and why the hospital is facing controversy. Then, we learn about a tool created by a UWM professor that helps train physicians on how to better break difficult news to patients. We speak with the president and CEO of IndiJ Public Media who will receive an honorary doctorate form Marquette for her work in journalism and for Native Americans. Plus, learn about local bowling legend Earlene Fuller.

Guests:

  • Ely Fishman, investigative reporter for Milwaukee Magazine
  • Melinda Kavanaugh, professor of social work at UW-Milwaukee
  • Karen Lincoln Michel, president and CEO of IndiJ Public Media
  • David Driscoll, curator of economic history for the Wisconsin Historical Society

