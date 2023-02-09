Thursday 2/9/23: pedestrian accidents, traffic calming measures, first Black woman cantor, Milwaukee Ballet, Bubbler Talk

Today on Lake Effect, we take a look into who is more likely to be behind the wheel in pedestrian accidents and examine some traffic calming measures one neighborhood is doing to make it safer. Then, we learn about the first Black woman cantor who was born here in Milwaukee. Milwaukee Ballet's resident choreographer Timothy O’Donnell joins us to speak about his last piece for the company. Plus we kick off Season 17 of Bubbler Talk.

