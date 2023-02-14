Tuesday 2/14/23: Wisconsin Supreme Court race, healthy relationship advice, MCTS love stories
Today on Lake Effect, we learn why Wisconsin’s upcoming supreme court election is considered the most consequential elections of the year. We speak with a local marriage and family therapist about how to build healthy relationships. Plus, we hear the love stories of two couples connected to the Milwaukee County Transit System.
Guests:
- Paul Nolette, associate professor of political science at Marquette University
- Anita Astley, Brookfield-based marriage and family psychotherapist
- Emmett Nash, retired MCTS driver & Yelonda Nash, MCTS bus driver; Tod Wanta & Kristine Wallner Wanta, met on MCTS bus
- Mel Miskimen, Moth Grand Slam winner & author