Lake Effect

Tuesday 2/14/23: Wisconsin Supreme Court race, healthy relationship advice, MCTS love stories

Published February 14, 2023 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we learn why Wisconsin’s upcoming supreme court election is considered the most consequential elections of the year. We speak with a local marriage and family therapist about how to build healthy relationships. Plus, we hear the love stories of two couples connected to the Milwaukee County Transit System.

Guests:

  • Paul Nolette, associate professor of political science at Marquette University
  • Anita Astley, Brookfield-based marriage and family psychotherapist
  • Emmett Nash, retired MCTS driver & Yelonda Nash, MCTS bus driver; Tod Wanta & Kristine Wallner Wanta, met on MCTS bus
  • Mel Miskimen, Moth Grand Slam winner & author

