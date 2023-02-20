Monday 2/20/23: Niel deGrasse Tyson, Capitol Notes, Homeworks Bronzeville, Ten at Ten exhibition

Today on Lake Effect, astrophysicist Niel deGrasse Tyson talks all things science from how to get adults to better understand it to his favorite stargazing memory. Capitol Notes looks ahead to tomorrow’s primary election for Wisconsin Supreme Court nominees. Then, we learn how a local group of artists are buying foreclosed city property to create live-work spaces. Plus, we look at an exhibit at the Museum of Wisconsin Art, celebrating new and emerging Wisconsin artists.

