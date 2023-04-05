© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Wednesday 4/5/23: election results, 'Good Things Brewing', Video Game History Foundation, Milwaukee Music Roundup

Published April 5, 2023 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we unpack the results of yesterday’s election and look at the balance of Wisconsin’s Supreme Court moving forward. Then, tell you about a new series about Milwaukee called “Good Things Brewing.” We learn about the Video Game History Foundation and their preservation work. Plus, hear some new local music in the Milwaukee Music Roundup.

Guests:

  • Chuck Quirmbach, WUWM reporter
  • David Caruso, host of “Good Things Brewing”; Josh Albrecht, vice president of marketing and communications at VISIT Milwaukee
  • Kelsey Lewin, co-director of Video Game History Foundation
  • Matt Wild, co-founder of Milwaukee Record

