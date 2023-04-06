Thursday 4/6/23: MCTS fiscal cliff, Julian Assange film, UW System tuition increase, experience after incarceration
Today on Lake Effect, we look at the funding issues facing the Milwaukee County Transit System and some possible solutions. We hear from the brother and father of Julian Assange about his imprisonment and their ongoing fight for his release. We look at what a tuition hike in the UW System will mean for in-state students. Plus, a local man who was incarcerated as a teenager shares what challenges he’s faced since his release.
Guests:
- Rob Henken, president of the Wisconsin Policy Forum
- Gabriel Shipton, Julian Assange’s brother; John Shipton, Julian Assange's father
- Emily Files, WUWM education reporter
- Garland Hampton, organizer for 414 Life