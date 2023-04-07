© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Julian Assange's father and brother to visit Milwaukee Saturday, show film about Assange case

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Chuck Quirmbach
Published April 7, 2023 at 12:43 PM CDT
DAY_0014_200224_A_13170036.00835608 grd2.tif
Shipton House
/
John Shipton (in suit and tie) speaks to the news media in this still from the movie "Ithaka."

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange remains in a London prison. But his father, John Shipton, and brother Gabriel Shipton will be at Milwaukee's Oriental Theatre Saturday, April 8.

They're on a national tour showing the movie Ithaka, which is about Assange's situation.

The U.S. government would like Assange sent to the States in connection with WiKi Leaks' publication in 2010 — of hundreds of thousands of leaked documents about the Afghanistan and Iraq wars and diplomatic cables.WUWM's Chuck Quirmbach spoke with the Shiptons — first asking John Shipton about media reports that his son Julian has health problems.

Several local groups: Including the Milwaukee Turners, Peace Action of Wisconsin, Veterans for Peace and the National Lawyers Guild, are sponsoring the showing of Ithaka and a Q&A with the Shiptons at the Oriental Theater in Milwaukee.

_

Tags
MediaPresident Joe BidenLake EffectWUWM
Chuck Quirmbach
Chuck Quirmbach joined WUWM in August 2018. He focuses his longform stories on health, innovation, science, technology, transportation, utilities and business.
See stories by Chuck Quirmbach
Related Content