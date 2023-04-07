Julian Assange's father and brother to visit Milwaukee Saturday, show film about Assange case

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange remains in a London prison. But his father, John Shipton, and brother Gabriel Shipton will be at Milwaukee's Oriental Theatre Saturday, April 8.

They're on a national tour showing the movie Ithaka, which is about Assange's situation.

The U.S. government would like Assange sent to the States in connection with WiKi Leaks' publication in 2010 — of hundreds of thousands of leaked documents about the Afghanistan and Iraq wars and diplomatic cables.WUWM's Chuck Quirmbach spoke with the Shiptons — first asking John Shipton about media reports that his son Julian has health problems.

Several local groups: Including the Milwaukee Turners, Peace Action of Wisconsin, Veterans for Peace and the National Lawyers Guild, are sponsoring the showing of Ithaka and a Q&A with the Shiptons at the Oriental Theater in Milwaukee.