Thursday 4/20/23: Bobbie Lou Schoeffling death investigation, Earth Week, Wandering Wisconsin, spring stargazing

Today on Lake Effect, we learn about the investigation into the death of Bobbie Lou Schoeffling and look at how Milwaukee Police treat victims of domestic abuse. Then in our Earth Week series, we tell you about Land Restoration School and how it provides a hands-on learning experience. We look at what Wisconsin’s Ice Age Trail has to offer in our Wandering Wisconsin series. Plus, tell you what you can see in the night sky during spring.

