Monday 5/1/23: AAPI Month, 'Trying' film, Milwaukee Music Roundup
Today on Lake Effect, we celebrate the start of Asian American Pacific Islander Month with a look at why the cultural celebration takes place in May. We look at the history of the Hmong American Friendship Association and the services they offer the community. We also get a reading recommendation for AAPI Month. We speak with the director of the film "Trying" which offers a glimpse into the struggles of infertility. Plus, hear some new songs from local musicians in this month’s Milwaukee Music Roundup.
Guests:
- Chia Vang, history professor at UW-Milwaukee
- Amoun Sayaovong, associate director of the Hmong American Friendship Association
- Dan Lee, history librarian
- Emily Alpren, director and co-writer of “Trying”
- Matt Wild, co-founder of Milwaukee Record