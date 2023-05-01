Monday 5/1/23: AAPI Month, 'Trying' film, Milwaukee Music Roundup

Today on Lake Effect, we celebrate the start of Asian American Pacific Islander Month with a look at why the cultural celebration takes place in May. We look at the history of the Hmong American Friendship Association and the services they offer the community. We also get a reading recommendation for AAPI Month. We speak with the director of the film "Trying" which offers a glimpse into the struggles of infertility. Plus, hear some new songs from local musicians in this month’s Milwaukee Music Roundup.

