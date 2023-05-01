© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
icon_381444769-1c0cbb421bb76b26dc0a1cc0077a499c052bc679.png
Lake Effect

Tuesday 5/2/22: Bay View Massacre, Canndigenous 'Crying in H Mart', 'Vino Lingo'

Published May 2, 2023 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we explore the events that led to the Bay View Massacre and the roots of the labor movement in Milwaukee. We speak with the founder of Canndigenous, the first Native-owned hemp & CBD company in Wisconsin. We speak with musician and author Michelle Zauner about her book, "Crying in H Mart." Plus, we learn about some wine words with the author of the book, "Vino Lingo."

Guests:

  • John Gurda, local historian & author
  • Rob Pero, founder of Canndigenous Cannabis
  • Michelle Zauner, musician & author of "Crying in H Mart"
  • Ray Fister, podcaster & author of "Vino Lingo"
Lake Effect