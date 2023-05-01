Tuesday 5/2/22: Bay View Massacre, Canndigenous 'Crying in H Mart', 'Vino Lingo'

Today on Lake Effect, we explore the events that led to the Bay View Massacre and the roots of the labor movement in Milwaukee. We speak with the founder of Canndigenous, the first Native-owned hemp & CBD company in Wisconsin. We speak with musician and author Michelle Zauner about her book, "Crying in H Mart." Plus, we learn about some wine words with the author of the book, "Vino Lingo."

