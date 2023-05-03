Wednesday 5/3/23: Participatory Budget, 'We Are Not Ghouls' film, Children's Hospital doctor, 5 Things To Do, Gertie the Duck

Today on Lake Effect, we explore the African American Roundtable’s participatory budget process. We speak with the director and subject of the documentary “We Are Not Ghouls,” which looks into a case trial at Guantanamo Bay post 9/11. We learn why a local doctor lets his patients paint his hair bright green every time the Bucks make the playoffs. We tell you about five things happening in Milwaukee this month. Plus, tell the story of a mother duck that captured the hearts of Milwaukeeans during World War II.

