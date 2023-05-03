Children's Wisconsin doctor lets patients dye his hair green for the Bucks & for the kids

The Bucks’ stunning loss in the playoffs was a major blow to many fans, but you can bet that no matter how they’re playing next year or the year after that, Dr. David Margolis will be in the stands. Dr. Margolis is a longtime fan of the Bucks and he may be best known to the team as that guy in the fourth row with the bright green hair.

Every time the Bucks make the playoffs, he allows his patients to paint his hair green.

"I have always offered this to the kids. We've not gone through a season where there's not [a] kid or kids who want to spray paint the doctor's hair. So as long as there's a canvas, I'll keep doing it," Dr. Margolis explains.

It’s an interesting look for a bone marrow transplant doctor at Children’s Wisconsin, but one that comes with the reward of making a sick kid’s day a little brighter.

"It's tough to be one of my patients. You have to take a bunch of medicines, you have to deal with going to the doctor once or twice a week, even after you're out of the hospital. It's hard so you have to have some light at the end of the tunnel, and so you have to keep a kid in the game," Dr. Margolis says.

Dr. Margolis' story appeared in this month's Milwaukee Magazine.