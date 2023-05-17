© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Wednesday 5/17/23: broadband access, conversion therapy harm, bears in southern WI, Crave Brothers Farmstead

Published May 17, 2023 at 9:59 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we learn about an effort to get fast, affordable internet to everyone in Milwaukee. Then in our Wi Gayz series we learn about the harm conversion therapy can cause to LGBTQ youth. We tell you why more bears are being spotted in southern Wisconsin and what to do if you encounter one. Plus, we explore how a local farm is putting their waste to good use, by creating electricity with it.

Guests:

  • Norma Fernandez, CEO of Everyone On
  • Troy Stevenson, director of state advocacy campaigns for the Trevor Project
  • Timothy Van Deelen, professor at UW-Madison’s Department of Forest and Wildlife Ecology
  • Mark Crave, general manager of Crave Brothers Farmstead
