Tuesday 5/30/23: behavioral health services redesign, Tikkun Ha-Ir, Dig In!, Oscar Mayer wiener song origins
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about the redesign of Milwaukee County's mental health services. Then, we learn about Tikkun Ha-Ir, a Milwaukee organization that’s upholding Jewish principles and supporting others. We head to Alice’s Garden Urban Farm, a unique oasis in the city that cultivates plants and community. Plus, we learn about the Wisconsin-origins of the Oscar Mayer Weiner Song.
Guests:
- Mike Lappen, administrator for the Milwaukee County Behavioral Health Division; Rob Henken, president of the Wisconsin Policy Forum
- Sami Stein Avner, executive director of Tikkun Ha-Ir
- Venice Williams, executive director of Alice’s Garden & the Fondy Food Center
- Joe Kapler, lead curator with the Wisconsin Historical Society