Tuesday 5/30/23: behavioral health services redesign, Tikkun Ha-Ir, Dig In!, Oscar Mayer wiener song origins

Published May 30, 2023 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we learn about the redesign of Milwaukee County's mental health services. Then, we learn about Tikkun Ha-Ir, a Milwaukee organization that’s upholding Jewish principles and supporting others. We head to Alice’s Garden Urban Farm, a unique oasis in the city that cultivates plants and community. Plus, we learn about the Wisconsin-origins of the Oscar Mayer Weiner Song.

Guests:

  • Mike Lappen, administrator for the Milwaukee County Behavioral Health Division; Rob Henken, president of the Wisconsin Policy Forum
  • Sami Stein Avner, executive director of Tikkun Ha-Ir
  • Venice Williams, executive director of Alice’s Garden & the Fondy Food Center
  • Joe Kapler, lead curator with the Wisconsin Historical Society

