'Dig In!': The start of a new growing season

We're not supposed to dominate. We're supposed to take care of it.



- Venice Williams, the executive director of Alice's Garden and the Fondy Food Center.

Every month, Lake Effect's Joy Powers chats with Venice Williams, the executive director of Alice's Garden and the Fondy Food Center, for a series we call Dig In! They talk about gardening, herbal remedies, and healthy cooking but this month is a bit different.

Joy Powers / WUWM Venice William's summer reading pick.

To mark the start of the growing season, Joy headed out to Alice's Garden Urban Farm on Milwaukee's North Side, where she met up with Williams to see how things are shaping up in the garden.

On Juneteenth, the center will host a celebration of elders on June 19 from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. An Artisan market, including free yoga for the community, will be taking place the next day on June 20, from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m.

A grant from the Zilber Family Foundation has allowed the center to expand its farm and gardening education services with a series on Tuesday evenings. And on Wednesday evenings from June through July, there will be community potlucks.

And for some summer reading and tips in creating inviting spaces, Williams recommends reading Creating Sanctuary by Jessi Bloom.