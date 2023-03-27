'Dig In!': Spring gardening with Venice Williams

The weather has been seesawing between warmish and freezing, dirty snow litters our streets and we’re all preparing ourselves to be disappointed by more snow — which all signify that spring has arrived in Wisconsin. And with the growing season on the horizon, many of us are excited to get back into the garden.

But gardening expert Venice Williams says you may want to hold off on bringing out the shovels just yet. Williams is the executive director of Alice's Garden and the Fondy Food Center, and she joins Lake Effect every month for Dig In! — a series where we explore the many benefits that come from cultivating and consuming plants.

For this spring season, Williams suggests waiting until the first week of April to begin seeding and recommends True Love Seeds and Ujamaa Seeds to do so.

And for this month's helpful gardening book, she recommends the 2023 edition of the annual produced Whole Seed Catalog.