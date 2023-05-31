Wednesday 5/31/23: Birth to 3 Program, 'Our Precious Corn', Milwaukee County trail system, Milwaukee Music Roundup
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about the Birth to 3 Program and how it can support a child’s development. Then, we speak with the author of a new book , "Our Precious Corn" that explores the significance of corn to the Oneida Nation people. We learn about some of the hidden gems in the Milwaukee County Parks system of trails. Plus, we hear new local music in the Milwaukee Music Roundup.
Guests:
- Samantha Cortez, Birth to 3 Program Coordinator; Crystal Vang, Birth to 3 Program liaison
- Rebecca Webster, author of “Our Precious Corn”
- Jessica Wineberg, trails coordinator for Milwaukee County Parks
- Matt Wild, co-founder of Milwaukee Record