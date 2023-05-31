© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lake Effect

Wednesday 5/31/23: Birth to 3 Program, 'Our Precious Corn', Milwaukee County trail system, Milwaukee Music Roundup

Published May 31, 2023 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we learn about the Birth to 3 Program and how it can support a child’s development. Then, we speak with the author of a new book , "Our Precious Corn" that explores the significance of corn to the Oneida Nation people. We learn about some of the hidden gems in the Milwaukee County Parks system of trails. Plus, we hear new local music in the Milwaukee Music Roundup.

Guests:

  • Samantha Cortez, Birth to 3 Program Coordinator; Crystal Vang, Birth to 3 Program liaison
  • Rebecca Webster, author of “Our Precious Corn”
  • Jessica Wineberg, trails coordinator for Milwaukee County Parks
  • Matt Wild, co-founder of Milwaukee Record
Lake Effect