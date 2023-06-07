Wednesday 6/7/23: Corey Stingley case, lawns for pollinators, 'Frank Lloyd Wright's Wisconsin', Milwaukee cricket league

Today on Lake Effect, we learn about a father’s fight for justice more than 10 years after his son died when he was forcefully held down by customers at a West Allis corner store. We share some ways to make your lawn friendly to birds and pollinators. We learn how architect Frank Lloyd Wright was inspired by his home state of Wisconsin. We tell you about the work the National Weather Service in Sullivan, WI does and we meet a Milwaukee cricket league.

