Wednesday 6/7/23: Corey Stingley case, lawns for pollinators, 'Frank Lloyd Wright's Wisconsin', Milwaukee cricket league
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about a father’s fight for justice more than 10 years after his son died when he was forcefully held down by customers at a West Allis corner store. We share some ways to make your lawn friendly to birds and pollinators. We learn how architect Frank Lloyd Wright was inspired by his home state of Wisconsin. We tell you about the work the National Weather Service in Sullivan, WI does and we meet a Milwaukee cricket league.
Guests:
- Megan O’Matz, reporter for ProPublica
- Jennifer Phillips-Vanderberg, director of the Lake Michigan Bird Observatory
- Kristine Hansen, author of "Frank Lloyd Wright's Wisconsin: How America's most famous architect found inspiration in his home state"
- Tim Hallbach, Warning Coordination Meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Sullivan