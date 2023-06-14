© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lake Effect

Wednesday 6/14/23: American flag symbolism, 'A History of Milwaukee Drag', Top Note Tonic

Published June 14, 2023 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we explore the relationship some people of color have with the American flag. We learn about Milwaukee’s long history of drag performance. Plus, speak with Top Note Tonic founders about awards they received for their craft cocktail mixers.

Guests:

  • Dr. Silvia Grant, associate professor of philosophy at Marquette University
  • Michail Takach & BJ Daniels, co-authors of “A History of Milwaukee Drag: Seven Generations of Glamour"
  • Mary Pellettieri & Noah Swanson, founders of Top Note Tonic
Lake Effect