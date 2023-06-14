Wednesday 6/14/23: American flag symbolism, 'A History of Milwaukee Drag', Top Note Tonic
Today on Lake Effect, we explore the relationship some people of color have with the American flag. We learn about Milwaukee’s long history of drag performance. Plus, speak with Top Note Tonic founders about awards they received for their craft cocktail mixers.
Guests:
- Dr. Silvia Grant, associate professor of philosophy at Marquette University
- Michail Takach & BJ Daniels, co-authors of “A History of Milwaukee Drag: Seven Generations of Glamour"
- Mary Pellettieri & Noah Swanson, founders of Top Note Tonic