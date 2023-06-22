Thursday 6/22/23: new social work degree, G.I. Bill anniversary, historian's homesteading experience, Bubbler Talk
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about a new social work program at Alverno College that takes an abolitionist approach. Then, on the 79th anniversary of the G.I. Bill we explore the struggles Black Americans have had accessing its benefits. We hear from Milwaukee historian John Gurda about his experience homesteading. Plus, Bubbler Talk explores the history of Mitchell Street and looks into what happened to the businesses there.
Guests:
- Cameron Overton, launching abolitionist social work program at Alverno College; Celestina Hertz, student
- Derek Mosley, director of Marquette University Law School’s Lubar Center for Public Policy Research and Civic Education
- John Gurda, Milwaukee author & historian