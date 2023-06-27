Tuesday 6/27/23 Pride Month Special: LGBTQ incarceration, LGBTQ health care, LGBTQ farmers, Progress Pride flag
Today on Lake Effect, we break down why LGBTQ people are more likely to be incarcerated than the general population. Then, we look at some of the health care needs for LGBTQ people and the barriers to accessing care. We hear from two LGBTQ farmers about why they wanted to plant roots in the Midwest. Plus, learn about the Progress Pride flag.
Guests:
- Jane Hereth, assistant professor of social work at UW-Milwaukee’s Helen Bader School of Social Welfare
- Dr. Jessica Francis, LGBTQ Health Specialist with Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin
- Bennet Goldstein, investigative reporter at Wisconsin Watch; Shannon & Eve Mingalone, founders and co-owners of Ramshackle Farm
- Alex Corona, former director of Diverse and Resilient