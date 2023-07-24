Monday 7/24/23: Violence against transgender women, Waukesha County housing, Maternity Metrix app, '100 Things To Do In Wisconsin Before You Die'
Today on Lake Effect, we speak with a group of Black transgender women about the impact violence against transgender people has on their lives. Then, we look at how a lack of affordable housing is affecting Waukesha County. We learn about a new app called Maternity Metrix, a perinatal pocket guide. Plus, look at some fun things to do in Wisconsin that are a bit off the beaten path.
Guests:
- Vogue McKinney, Demi Jo Carr, & Sevyn Lockett
- Joe Peterangelo, senior researcher with the Wisconsin Policy Forum
- AkkeNeel Talsma, associate professor at the college of nursing at UW-Milwaukee
- Dannelle Gay, author of 100 Things to Do in Wisconsin Before You Die