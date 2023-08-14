© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Monday 8/14/23: advances in artificial intelligence, Capitol Notes, 'The Meeting', National Weather Service

Published August 14, 2023 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we explore advances in artificial intelligence and the potential benefits and drawbacks. Then, we look at a new redistricting lawsuit in front of the state supreme court and learn why Governor Tony Evers has called for a special session. We tell you about "The Meeting", a play in this year’s Milwaukee Black Theatre Festival that portrays a fictitious meeting between Malcolm X and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Plus, we learn about the work that's done at the National Weather Service in Sullivan, Wisconsin.

Guests:

  • Robert Nowak, professor of Electrical & Computer Engineering at UW-Madison
  • JR Ross, WisPolitics
  • Denzel Taylor, director of "The Meeting"; Nahjee Robinson, actor
  • Tim Hallbach, Warning Coordination Meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Sullivan, Wisconsin
