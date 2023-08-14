Monday 8/14/23: advances in artificial intelligence, Capitol Notes, 'The Meeting', National Weather Service

Today on Lake Effect, we explore advances in artificial intelligence and the potential benefits and drawbacks. Then, we look at a new redistricting lawsuit in front of the state supreme court and learn why Governor Tony Evers has called for a special session. We tell you about "The Meeting", a play in this year’s Milwaukee Black Theatre Festival that portrays a fictitious meeting between Malcolm X and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Plus, we learn about the work that's done at the National Weather Service in Sullivan, Wisconsin.

Guests:

