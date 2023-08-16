© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Navigating through a world with growing and advancing artificial intelligence

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Chuck Quirmbach,
Robert Larry
Published August 16, 2023 at 12:56 PM CDT
Chat G-P-T is just one of the artificial intelligence products that have been making headlines over the last year. The world of AI is growing quickly, which according to Robert Nowak, could be both positive and negative.

Nowak is a professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering at UW-Madison and part of that campuses' Responsible Innovation Hub and comments on the rise of AI and what the future could hold.

"AI encompasses computer systems that are designed to perform tasks that traditionally require human agents," explains Nowak. "Central to most AI applications today is the concept of machine learning, and this means we design systems that learn from examples without being explicitly programmed in a traditional sense."

These rapidly expanding technologies can disrupt economic markets, manufacturing, supply chains, national security, environmental health, and human welfare in beneficial and detrimental ways. The purpose of UW-Madison's Responsible Innovation Hub is to help promote the development of AI in constructive ways by focusing on equitable training, equitable entrepreneurship and responsible technology.

AI's continued development will likely change many aspects of our lives. But Nowak sees potential for those changes to be beneficial. He says, "I think we're going to see AI that will help augment and enhance human capabilities rather than replace us. And one of the exciting areas there, I think, is AI-assisted creativity where we use AI systems to help us generate more creative solutions [and] more creative ideas."

_

Tags
WUWMLake EffecttechnologyUW-Madison
Chuck Quirmbach
Chuck Quirmbach joined WUWM in August 2018. He focuses his longform stories on health, innovation, science, technology, transportation, utilities and business.
See stories by Chuck Quirmbach
Robert Larry
Robert is All Things Considered Host and Digital Producer.
See stories by Robert Larry
