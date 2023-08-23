© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lake Effect

Wednesday 8/23/23: Kenosha police & community relations, Wisconsin voter vibes, Milwaukee Anti-War Committee, Wisconsin caves

Published August 23, 2023 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we examine the police-community relationship in Kenosha three years after a white police officer shot a Black man, paralyzing him. We speak with voters as many eyes fall on Wisconsin for the first Republican primary debate. We speak with a local anti-war advocate about the atomic bombs dropped by the U.S. during World War II. Plus, explore some of Wisconsin’s caves.

Guests:

  • Tanya McLean, executive director of Leaders of Kenosha
  • Farzad Gotzi & Sara Onitsuka, members of the Milwaukee Anti-War Committee
  • Kevin Revolinski, local writer
Lake Effect