Thursday 8/24/23: Wisconsin's influence in 2024, Bus Rapid Transit line, Eau Claire Sculpture Tour
Today on Lake Effect, we explore why Wisconsin matters in the upcoming 2024 election and why it means so much attention will be focused here. We check in with the Milwaukee County Transit System about how the new Bus Rapid Transit line is going. Plus, tell you about the unique things you can see on a sculpture tour in Eau Claire.
Guests:
- Bill McCoshen, Wisconsin republican strategist
- Ben Wikler, Chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin
- Tom Winter, director of the Service Development Department for the Milwaukee County Transit System
- Amanda Weibel, communications officer for Travel Wisconsin; Benny Anderson, executive director of Visit Eau Claire