Wednesday 8/30/23: Le Village, 'While You Were Out', Angel on Snowshoes, outdoor dining
Today on Lake Effect, we tell you about a new childcare and co-working space for parents in Milwaukee. Then, we look at a new memoir about a family’s journey through mental illness in an era of silence. We tell you about Dr. Kate Newcomb and how she served the northwoods before there was a hospital in the area. Plus, tell you about some outdoor dining options in Milwaukee.
Guests:
- Kellie Overton, owner of Le Village Brewer’s Hill
- Meg Kissinger, author of "While You Were Out: An Intimate Family Portrait of Mental Illness in an Era of Silence'
- Lori Berryman, president of the board at the Dr. Kate Museum; Marsha Doud, curator at Dr. Kate Museum
- Ann Christenson, dining editor for Milwaukee Magazine