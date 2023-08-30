© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lake Effect

Wednesday 8/30/23: Le Village, 'While You Were Out', Angel on Snowshoes, outdoor dining

Published August 30, 2023 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we tell you about a new childcare and co-working space for parents in Milwaukee. Then, we look at a new memoir about a family’s journey through mental illness in an era of silence. We tell you about Dr. Kate Newcomb and how she served the northwoods before there was a hospital in the area. Plus, tell you about some outdoor dining options in Milwaukee.

Guests:

  • Kellie Overton, owner of Le Village Brewer’s Hill
  • Meg Kissinger, author of "While You Were Out: An Intimate Family Portrait of Mental Illness in an Era of Silence'
  • Lori Berryman, president of the board at the Dr. Kate Museum; Marsha Doud, curator at Dr. Kate Museum
  • Ann Christenson, dining editor for Milwaukee Magazine
Lake Effect