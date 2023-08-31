© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lake Effect

Thursday 8/31/23: healthcare training program, Narcan availability, future of farming, Good Things Brewing, QWERTY keyboard

Published August 31, 2023 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we tell you about a training program for healthcare providers aimed at improving health outcomes through better communication with patients. We learn about opioid overdose drugs becoming more widely available. Then, a Wisconsin farmer shares his hopes for future farmers in the state. In our Good Things Brewing series we highlight Milwaukee’s art scene. Plus, learn about the QWERTY keyboard.

Guests:

  • Mikey Murry, managing strategist at UBUNTU
  • Bill Keeton, Chief Advocacy Officer for Vivent Health
  • Michael Dolan, farmer
  • Samantha Timm, former curator of St. Kate Arts Hotel; David Caruso, host of VISIT Milwaukee’s Good Things Brewing
  • Molly Snyder, senior staff writer for OnMilwaukee; Tea Krulos, writer & author

Lake Effect