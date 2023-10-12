Thursday, 10/12/23: Jesus Salas, 45 years of El Rey, Bubbler Talk, Sounds Like Milwaukee

Today on Lake Effect, we speak with local labor leader Jesus Salas about the roots and legacy of the farmworkers movement. Then, we explore the terminology surrounding Hispanic and Latino communities and how identities change over time. We also celebrate the 45th anniversary of El Rey grocery store — one of the largest Hispanic-owned businesses in the state. Plus, Bubbler Talk looks into a symphony conductor who filed a formal complaint over a foghorn. Also, a new Sounds Like Milwaukee explores what two listeners hear at work.

Guests:

