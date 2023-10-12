Sounds Like Milwaukee: Work edition

There are probably sounds you associate with work.

If you’re a teacher, it’s kids on a playground. If you work at a grocery store, it’s the pinging of a cash register. Or, maybe you’re a cook, and it’s knives, furiously chopping vegetables.

Two Sounds Like Milwaukee listeners wanted us to know what their work sounds are.

“My favorite sound is a 900-degree jewelry casting cast being quenched in water,” said Eric Brunner, who works at a jewelry shop in West Allis.

“I’ll hear it and I’m filled with anticipation and excitement," he continued. "This is the big reveal. All the CAD designing and lost wax casting prep and then — SHOOM! All the plaster bursts off to reveal a perfectly cast gold ring. It never gets old.”

1 of 5 — 1 Casting Grain.jpg The start of the casting process Olga Thomas Photography / Courtesy of Paul's Jewelers 2 of 5 — 2 Melt.jpg Melting down gold Olga Thomas Photography / Courtesy of Paul's Jewelers 3 of 5 — 3 Cast Metal in Hot Flask.jpg The cast metal before it cools Olga Thomas Photography / Courtesy of Paul's Jewelers 4 of 5 — 4 Quench in Water.jpg The cast is cooled rapidly in water. Olga Thomas Photography / Courtesy of Paul's Jewelers 5 of 5 — 5 Revealed Rings.jpg The rings are revealed from the cast. Olga Thomas Photography / Courtesy of Paul's Jewelers

Or maybe, like me, you work from home. There’s no equipment that makes cool, futuristic sounds. It’s just you and your computer. And maybe your cat begging for attention.

Natalie Derr, of the East Side, sent something she hears when she hits pause on a busy day working remotely.

“The sound of wind chimes, particularly through my bedroom window, is such a beautiful addition to my days working from home,” Derr said. “The sound reminds me that I'm a part of something bigger, a community of people who all live uniquely different lives, all in unison. I also love how a wind chime translates a simple breeze into a beautiful melody, reminding us that nature is, in fact, art.”

Take a moment to listen. What do you hear out the window? Maybe someone else hears it too.