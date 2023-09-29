© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
This is Sounds Like Milwaukee, a WUWM project that celebrates the sounds of our city.

Sounds Like Milwaukee: Roamin' with the symphony

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Maayan Silver
Published September 29, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT
Jeremy Tusz is the audio and video producer for the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra. Sometimes that entails listening to his favorite Milwaukee sounds in the Canadian province of British Columbia.
Courtesy of Jeremy Tusz
This week's Sounds Like Milwaukee comes with a classical twist from Jeremy Tusz. He's the audio and video producer for the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra. He explains why the symphony's tones feel like home even when he's in a different country — producing the MSO's latest season for WFMT 98.7FM in Chicago.

The MSO is working on getting this syndicated program available in Milwaukee, but for now, it's available here.

Send in YOUR favorite Milwaukee sounds along with an explanation of why you love them. You can find the instructions here.

WUWMWUWM News
Maayan Silver
Maayan Silver is a WUWM news reporter.
See stories by Maayan Silver
