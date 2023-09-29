Sounds Like Milwaukee: Roamin' with the symphony

This week's Sounds Like Milwaukee comes with a classical twist from Jeremy Tusz. He's the audio and video producer for the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra. He explains why the symphony's tones feel like home even when he's in a different country — producing the MSO's latest season for WFMT 98.7FM in Chicago.

The MSO is working on getting this syndicated program available in Milwaukee, but for now, it's available here.

Send in YOUR favorite Milwaukee sounds along with an explanation of why you love them. You can find the instructions here.

