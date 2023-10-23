Monday, 10/23/23: History of gerrymandering, Capitol Notes, female arborist, “Dream, Quickie! Dream!,” pull tabs

Today on Lake Effect, we look at a report on how gerrymandering has been used historically in Milwaukee and other city governments. Then, a new edition of Capitol Notes looks at where Wisconsin politicians fall in the battle over the speaker of the house. We also hear from one of Milwaukee’s female arborists and learn about her work. We learn about First Stage’s new play “Dream, Quickie! Dream!” inspired by Donald Driver’s life. Plus, learn about the history of pull tabs and what makes them so unique.

Guests:

