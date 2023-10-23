Monday, 10/23/23: History of gerrymandering, Capitol Notes, female arborist, “Dream, Quickie! Dream!,” pull tabs
Today on Lake Effect, we look at a report on how gerrymandering has been used historically in Milwaukee and other city governments. Then, a new edition of Capitol Notes looks at where Wisconsin politicians fall in the battle over the speaker of the house. We also hear from one of Milwaukee’s female arborists and learn about her work. We learn about First Stage’s new play “Dream, Quickie! Dream!” inspired by Donald Driver’s life. Plus, learn about the history of pull tabs and what makes them so unique.
Guests:
- Robert Vargas, associate professor of sociology at the University of Chicago
- JR Ross, WisPolitics
- Hannah Novicki, journeyman arborist with the City of Milwaukee Forestry Division
- Gloria Bond Clunie, playwright of “Dream Quickie, Dream!”; Dimonte Henning, director of “Dream Quickie, Dream!”
- Tea Krulos, freelance writer