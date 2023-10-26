Thursday 10/26/23: wolf management plan, House of History, science of a free throw, Moon Festival, Bubbler Talk
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about the DNR’s plan for wolf management in the state and how people are reacting to it. We learn about the House of History, a project dedicated to sharing local Black LGBTQ+ history. We look at the science and psychology behind a free throw. We tell you about the Moon Festival celebration coming up in Milwaukee. Plus, Bubbler Talk looks into the legend of a haunted radio in a West Allis bar.
Guests:
- Janice Toy, mother of the House of History
- Dr. William Cullinan, professor & dean of the College of Health Sciences at Marquette University
- Chris Gan, president of the Wisconsin Chinese Chamber of Commerce
- Bubbler Talk (series)