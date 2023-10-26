Thursday 10/26/23: wolf management plan, House of History, science of a free throw, Moon Festival, Bubbler Talk

Today on Lake Effect, we learn about the DNR’s plan for wolf management in the state and how people are reacting to it. We learn about the House of History, a project dedicated to sharing local Black LGBTQ+ history. We look at the science and psychology behind a free throw. We tell you about the Moon Festival celebration coming up in Milwaukee. Plus, Bubbler Talk looks into the legend of a haunted radio in a West Allis bar.

