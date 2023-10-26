© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Milwaukee celebrates traditions with the Asian Moon Festival and Halloween extravaganza

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Joy Powers,
Robert Larry
Published October 26, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT
Worker setting up a rabbit-shaped lantern decoration to celebrates the Mid-Autumn Festival at media village during 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023.
The Mid-Autumn festival, also known as the Moon Festival, is a traditional Chinese celebration honoring the harvest and the legend of the moon goddess. The Wisconsin Chinese Chamber of Commerce is celebrating the festival this year by combining it with other, traditional harvest festivals from around the world, as well as Halloween. The Asian Moon Festival and Halloween extravaganza will be held this Sunday at the Italian Community Center of Milwaukee.

