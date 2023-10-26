Milwaukee celebrates traditions with the Asian Moon Festival and Halloween extravaganza
The Mid-Autumn festival, also known as the Moon Festival, is a traditional Chinese celebration honoring the harvest and the legend of the moon goddess. The Wisconsin Chinese Chamber of Commerce is celebrating the festival this year by combining it with other, traditional harvest festivals from around the world, as well as Halloween. The Asian Moon Festival and Halloween extravaganza will be held this Sunday at the Italian Community Center of Milwaukee.
