5 things to do in Milwaukee this October

October is here, the month of warm drinks, light jackets and crispy strolls.

Chesnie Wardell, a news reporter with the Milwaukee Neighborhood Service, joins Lake Effect to share some of the great events happening this month in the central city.

1. Coat giveaway

If you or someone you know is in need of a coat, you can grab one at God's House of Refuge Apostolic Faith Church, located at 6659 W. Mill Rd. "This is a first-come, first-served giveaway, so spread the word to those who you who are in need of coats," Wardell says.

2. Party at the Mitchell Park Domes

Celebrate the new season and show love for the Mitchell Park Domes at this family-friendly party. "This will include festivities for families and children, and stick around to see the winners of the Summer Photo contest," Wardell says.

3. "Tangled Roots": Discussion on hair discrimination

Take part in this discussion on hair discrimination, as part of Milwaukee Film's Cultures and Communities Festival. The discussion, Wardell explains, is open to all and centers around Wisconsin's lack of a C.R.O.W.N. Act, which is legislation that prohibits discrimination based on race-based hairstyles passed in 22 states.

4.Coffee Connection

The Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce hosts this networking event. The LGBT Chamber of Commerce "Promotes inclusivity for LGBT-owned businesses in Wisconsin," says Wardell.

5. Día de los Muertos

There will be celebrations of Día de los Muertos across the city, but Forest Home Cemetery and Arboretum will be hosting an annual festival and 5k on Oct. 28. Wardell says there is a fee to register for the 5k, but the festival is free to attend, and will include food trucks, ofrendas made by local children and community groups, live music and more.